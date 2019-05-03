Sempra's Port Arthur LNG wins federal OK to start exports

Sempra Energy (SRE +0.9% ) receives authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to start exporting liquefied natural gas from its 13.5M mt Port Arthur, Tex., terminal to countries that do not have a free trade agreement with the U.S.

Energy Secretary Perry says SRE can export 1.91B cf/day of LNG from the facility.

The Port Arthur LNG export project is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities.

SRE expects to make a final investment decision on the project later this year.