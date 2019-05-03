Ally, Capital One, Synchrony gain a bull in KSP

KSP Research initiates coverage of U.S. consumer finance stocks with buy ratings on Ally Financial (ALLY +0.3% ), Capital One (COF +0.7% ) and Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.6% ) and hold ratings on American Express (AXP +1.4% ) and Discover Financial (DFS +1% ).

Analyst Kevin St. Pierre has a positive outlook on the sector, saying "recessionary risks are low, the consumer is solid, and valuations are compelling."

He likens buying these stocks to "picking up Benjamins," instead of pennies, in front of a steamroller (i.e., the next recession) with the "steamroller idling in park" due to the low risk of a recession soon.

Notes that valuations are "well below normal."