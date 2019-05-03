California Resources +7% on Q1 earnings beat

California Resources (CRC +7.3% ) reports Q1 daily production volumes increased 8% Y/Y to 133 MBoe; oil volumes averaged 84 Mbbls/day (+9%), NGL of 15 Mbbls/day (-6.3%) and gas volumes averaged 202MMcf/day (+11%).

Realized crude oil prices (with hedges), is up 4% to $65.28; natural gas price of $3.43 is +22% and for NGL price declines 1.4% to $42.52.

EBITDAX was $301M and per BOE of $25.13, which was the highest since 2015; cash provided by operating activities was $158M.

In May 2019, CRC sold 50% of working interest and transferred operator-ship in certain zones in Lost Hills field in the San Joaquin Basin, for over $200M; the proceeds were used to pay down revolver and CRC benefits from drilling carry development.

Pro forma debt was $5.1B, with total availability on the Company's revolver to over $420M.

Q2 production estimated at 127 to 133 MBoe/day, with capital of $115M - $145M

