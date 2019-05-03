Energy Recovery jumps 11% post Q1 earnings beat

Energy Recovery (ERII +11.4% ) reported revenue increase of 43% Y/Y to $19.8M, with $5M attributable to higher Water segment revenues.

Water business revenues of $16M (+45.5% Y/Y), increase was due to higher Mega-Project shipments, offset by lower Aftermarket shipments and Original Equipment Manufacturer shipments.

Oil & Gas revenues of $3.8M (+39% Y/Y), due to an increase in license and development revenue. Generated product gross margin of (80.8%), compared to (760.0%)a year ago, increase was attributable to timing of project costs.

Q1 Gross margins: total declined by 90 bps to 75.1%; product gross margin declined by 75 bps to 69.3%; and water segment declined by 50 bps to 70.3%.

Operating cash flow was negative $6M; and Company’s Cash and securities balance was $91.5M as of March 31, 2019.

