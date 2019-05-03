Gulfport Energy +5% on Q1 earnings beat

Gulfport’s (GPOR +5.2% ) Q1 net daily production averaged ~1,263.6 MMcfe per day, down 2% Y/Y on lower oil & NGLs production and flat natural gas production.

Production mix comprised of ~90% natural gas, 7% NGL and 3% oil.

Product sales of 340.6M is down marginally by 0.4%; reported adj. EBITDA of $206.8M

Gulfport’s realized prices (including derivatives) for natural gas was $2.54 per Mcf (+8.1%); $52.35/bbl for oil (+8.5%) and $0.52 gallon for NGL (-31%), equivalent to $2.82 per Mcfe (+0.4%).

The company ended the quarter with $18M cash on hand, with $1.4B revolving credit facility, had outstanding borrowings of $45M and LoCs of $271.1M.

Reaffirmed 2019 total capital expenditures of ~ $565M - $600M; Forecasted 2019 free cash flow of over $100M.

Reiterated 2019 average net production between 1,360 MMcfe to 1,400 MMcfe per day.

Expects Lease Operating Expense to be $0.15/Mcfe - $0.17/Mcfe, with Production Taxes of ~$0.06 - $0.07/Mcfe and Midstream Gathering and Processing $0.53 - $0.58/McfePreviously: Gulfport Energy beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 2)