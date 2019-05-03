Seagate +1.8% as Argus turns bullish

Argus upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from Hold to Buy saying that after derecovers, the company "will be ready with a revitalized portfolio better aligned with storage growth trends in markets including data center, hyperscale, cloud and enterprise."

Analyst James Kelleher says STX is "closer to the end than the beginning of the downturn in its end markets."

Price target: $60.

Seagate shares are up 1.8% to $49.24.

