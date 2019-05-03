TransCanada's Q1 earnings boosted by U.S. natural gas pipelines

TransCanada (TRP -0.4% ) trades modestly lower after Q1 earnings beat analyst expectations while revenues rose 2% Y/Y but came in a bit short of estimates.

CEO Russ Girling says the quarter's gains "reflect the strong performance of our legacy assets along with contributions from ~C$5.3B of growth projects that were placed into service."

TRP reports earnings rose 22% Y/Y from its U.S. natural gas pipelines to C$792M and gained 6% from its Canadian gas pipelines.

Q1 results also were helped by higher volumes on the Keystone oil pipeline system and more earnings from liquids marketing activities, along with a recovery of increased depreciation in 2019 due to higher approved rates.

The company says it expects a ruling this quarter from the Nebraska Supreme Court on regulatory approval for its proposed Keystone XL pipeline route through the state.