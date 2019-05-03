More on TimkenSteel Q1 results

TimkenSteel (TMST +3.6% ) says that its performance strengthened in Q1, with expanded gross margin and net income, driven by richer mix of products and improved pricing.

Net sales is down 3% to $371M, with surcharge revenue of $90M, slightly down on yearly basis due to lower volumes.

Ship tons of 260,900, was down 13% in line with prior guidance and primarily due to lower oil country tubular goods billet shipments.

Gross margin expands ~230bps to 7.8%, operating margin is up ~155bps to 2.3% and adj. EBITDA margin increases 150bps to 7.1%

For Q2 2019, expects shipments to be similar to Q1 levels on 12% lower production.

Raw material spread is expected to be a headwind as the No.1 busheling scrap index trends downward.

Previously: TimkenSteel EPS and revenue in-line (May 2)