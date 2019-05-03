More on LivePerson Q1 results

LivePerson (LPSN -2% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 14% Y/Y to $66.4M.

Trailing-12-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased 24% in Q1 to a record $0.3M, up from~$0.24M in the equivalent prior-year period.

LivePerson signed 118 deals, an increase of 20% Y/Y, fueled by the addition of 66 new customer contracts.

The Company's cash balance was $238M.

Also, successfully completed a private placement of $230M of 0.75% convertible senior notes due in 2024 with net proceeds of $198M.

Q2 2019 Outlook: Revenue $69.5-70.5M; EPS $(0.33)-$(0.29); Adj. EBITDA $(5.3)-(3.3)M; Fully diluted shares 62.3M & Adj. operating loss of $(8.8)-(6.8)M.

Revised 2019 Outlook: Revenue $284.5-291.5M; EPS $(0.92)-$(0.83); Adj. EBITDA $10-15M; Capex $25M; D&A $16.5M; Fully diluted shares 65M & Adj. operating loss of $(6.6)-(1.6)M.

