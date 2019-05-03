Study shows potential cancer risk from e-cigs

Results from new NIH-funded study, being presented at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting in Chicago, shows that e-cigarettes may not be as safe as some suggest.

Researchers exposed murine bladder mucosa to e-cigarette smoke from e-juice [nicotine + vehicle versus vehicle + filtered ambient air (control)] for four hours/day, five days/week for 52 weeks.

Although no tumors were detected in the mouse bladders, simple urothelial hyperplasia (SUH) was observed in 60% (n=18/30) of the test group compared to 6% (n=1/16) in the control arm. SUH is defined as an increased number of epithelial (lining the surface of the bladder) cells associated with inflammation in response to an irritant (i.e., e-cig smoke) that could progress to neoplasia (could be benign or cancerous). In this case, the researchers noted 5 - 8 epithelial cell layers in the bladders of the 18 SUH-positive mice compared to 3 layers in normal mice (those exposed to vehicle + air).

Smoking tobacco is the most significant known risk for bladder cancer.

Longer-term exposures studies are underway to provide a more definitive conclusion.