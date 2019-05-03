Gibraltar Industries 5% post Q1 results; issues Q2 outlook below consensus

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK -4.7% ) reported Q1 sales of $227.4M up 5.6% Y/Y, (exceeding its guidance provided in Q4 2018), mainly due to higher demand for products in Industrial & Infrastructure and Renewable Energy & Conservation segments, and increased activity in the Infrastructure business.

However, residential products segment were essentially flat on Y/Y basis, as unfavorable weather impacted demand for building products, offset by selling price increases.

Overall gross margin sinks ~310bps to 19.3% and operating margin is down ~180bps to 4.6%

Issues downside guidance for Q2, sees EPS of $0.60-0.65, vs. $0.79 consensus; forecasts sales of $268M-$274M as compared to consensus of $276.5M.

