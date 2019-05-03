Icahn's IEP isn't backing down from bearish bet

The investment unit of Icahn Enterprises (IEP +1% ), the firm started by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn in 2004, incurred a 5.8% loss in Q1 vs. a 5.3% gain in the same period a year ago.

That happened in a quarter when hedge funds, overall, rose 5.7%, according to HFR data.

The $295M in losses at IEP were driven by shorts against stock indexes, in other words bets that stock prices would fall.

That backfired when the major stock averages in Q1 sharply rebounded from Q4's swoon. For example, the S&P 500 rose 13% during Q1. But IEP isn't backing off that bet.

The firm ended Q1 with an overall net short position of 43% of assets vs. 24% at the end of 2018, making it "well positioned to withstand the market correction," CEO Keith Cozza said in IEP's Q1 earnings call.

"It’s been a very long bull market run here, approaching 10 years or 11 years, and these things typically don’t last forever," he said.

Previously: Icahn Enterprises -1.4% after open market sales pact, Q1 loss (May 2)

ETFs: SPY, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, VFINX, EPS, SPLX, SPUU, OTC:SFLA, SPDN, SPXE, SPXT, PPLC, SPXV, RYARX, SPXN, DMRL, RVRS, USMC