Griffon down 9% post Q2 results

Griffon (GFF -9.1% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of ~15% Y/Y to $549.6M, with Home & Building Products revenue +20%Y/Y, and Defense Electronics revenue -9%Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 35 bps to 25%; and operating margin improved by 115 bps to 4.7%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA was $53.69M (+22.6% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 62 bps to 9.8%.

SG&A expenses increased by 7% Y/Y to $111.78M.

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations YTD was $55.01M, compared to $47.1M a year ago.

During the six months ended March 31, 2019, company purchased 37,500 shares of common stock for a total of $0.4M or $9.92 per share.

Contract backlog was $378M at March 31, 2019. Telephonics was awarded several new contracts and received incremental funding on existing contracts ~$87M, with book to bill ratio of ~1.15.

Previously: Griffon beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (May 2)

Previously: Griffon declares $0.0725 dividend (May 2)