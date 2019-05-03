U.S. Cellular +1.7% as Q1 profit beats

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 1.7% after its Q1 profits came in ahead of expectations.

Revenues rose 2.5% to $966M, and attributable net income rose to $54M from $45M.

In a seasonally slow quarter, postpaid subs decreased by a net 32,000 Q/Q to 4.44M, with across-the-board declines: feature phones fell by 13,000, smartphones by 1,000, and connected devices by 18,000. Postpaid handsets rose "modestly" year-over-year.

Meanwhile postpaid ARPU was $45.44, down from last quarter's $45.58 but up solidly from last year's $44.34. Churn fell to 1.26% from last quarter's 1.29% (and vs. last year's 1.23%).

Prepaid subs fell by a net 13,000 Q/Q, to 503,000. ARPU was $33.44, up from last quarter's $32.80 and last year's $31.78.

Revenue breakout: Service, $741M (up 2%); Equipment sales, $225M (up 3%).

It's trimmed full-year revenue guidance to $4B-$4.2B, from a previous $4.1B-$4.3B. It still expects OIBDA of $725M-$875M; EBITDA of $900M-$1.05B; and capex of $625M-$725M.

