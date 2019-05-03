U.S. Steel rallies on strong Q1 report, positive commentary on call

U.S. Steel (X +12.3% ) bounces off YTD lows following strong Q1 results, including a 12% Y/Y increase in adjusted EBITDA to a much higher than forecast $285M; in the previous quarter, the company had guided EBITDA sharply below market estimates.

U.S. Steel executives said on today's earnings conference call that Q2 EBITDA likely will come in roughly the same as Q1 and that the biggest capital spending for new projects would be pushed out to 2020-21.

On the call, CEO David Burritt seemed to dismiss the concerns about the flood of sheet supply entering the market in coming years: "Some on this call have even said U.S. Steel's competitive position has weakened, that U.S. Steel can't compete with the recently announced capacity additions. We know the competition. We live it, and we welcome it. We don't fear it, but we respect it."

Other steel names also are rallying: AKS +6.4% , NUE +2.8% , MT +2.6% , STLD +3% .

ETF: SLX