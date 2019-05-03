TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular

TDS Telecom (NYSE:TDS) has risen 3.3% today after it grew profits from last year on in-line revenues in its first-quarter report.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (USM +2% ), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which beat profit expectations in a seasonally weak quarter despite a net decline in subscribers.

Aside from cellular results, wireline residential connections fell again both sequentially and Y/Y, to 561,500. Voice fell to 271,100 from last quarter's 274,100; broadband grew to 236,100 from 235,400, and video tickd up to 54,300 from 54,000.

Residential revenue per connection rose to $48.16 from last quarter's $47.39 and last year's $47.04.

Commercial wireline connections fell again, to 280,100 from last quarter's 285,400. Voice fell to 127,300 from 130,500; broadband dropped to 20,400 from 20,600; and managedIP dropped to 132,000 from 134,000.

And cable connections rose to 339,000 from 336,500. Only video connections declined there, to 101,400 from 102,900; broadband was up to 171,100 from 167,400, voice up to 65,400 from 65,200, and managedIP up to 1,100 from 1,000.

With a revenue guidance cut at U.S. Cellular, TDS is now guiding to full-year revenues of $5.125B-$5.375B. Expectations for OIBDA of $1B-$1.18B, EBITDA of $1.185B-$1.365B, and capex of $940M-$1.09B are unchanged.

