Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) pushes to YTD highs after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and total bookings surpassed $1B, up 15% Y/Y or 19.3% on a constant currency basis, to its highest quarterly level in more than three years.
FLS says Q1 revenues slipped 3.3% Y/Y but edged up 0.4% on a constant currency basis, and included a 1% negative impact from a divestiture.
Q1 reported gross and operating margins were 33% and 10.2%, up 350 bps and 530 bps, respectively.
FLS also reaffirms FY 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.15 vs. $2.12 analyst consensus estimate.
While FLS expects 2019 earnings to reflect traditional seasonality, it sees greater weighting in H2 as additional transformation benefits are realized.
