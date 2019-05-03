Senior execs depart as T-Mobile consolidates

A management shuffle at T-Mobile (TMUS +0.6% ) is seeing the departures of three senior executives amid some consolidation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Tom Keys, the longtime leader of the Metro prepaid brand, has retired, GeekWire noted. Veteran exec Dave Mayo, who has recently led 5G and Internet of Things for T-Mobile, will exit.

And Jeff Binder, the CEO of Layer3 TV who led T-Mobile's Home and Entertainment unit after the company acquired Layer3 last year, has exited as of May 1. Robert Gary will step in as general manager of the unit in Binder's place.