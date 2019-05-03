Cleveland gains confidence in VMware bookings

Cleveland Research says feedback from VMware (VMW +0.9%) partners remained encouraging in the April quarter.
The partners think VMW can sustain a low-to-mid-teens growth rate for several years.
Cleveland sees 13% to 15% bookings growth as likely and thinks consensus estimates are about 300 to 500 bps too low.
The firm's talks suggest Dell (DELL +0.7%) is increasingly standardizing sales of Hyper Converged Infrastructure around VxRail, "frequently at the expense of Nutanix (NTNX -3.2%)"
Firm maintains a Buy rating on VMW.
