Cleveland gains confidence in VMware bookings

Cleveland Research says feedback from VMware (VMW +0.9% ) partners remained encouraging in the April quarter.

The partners think VMW can sustain a low-to-mid-teens growth rate for several years.

Cleveland sees 13% to 15% bookings growth as likely and thinks consensus estimates are about 300 to 500 bps too low.

The firm's talks suggest Dell (DELL +0.7% ) is increasingly standardizing sales of Hyper Converged Infrastructure around VxRail, "frequently at the expense of Nutanix (NTNX -3.2% )"

Firm maintains a Buy rating on VMW.