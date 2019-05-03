Stocks scale higher, bolstered by robust job growth

The three major U.S. stock averages continue climbing after April's jobs report reflects better-than-expected jobs growth and the lowest unemployment in almost 50 years.

The healthy showing reinforces the Fed's stance that it doesn't need to make any policy changes and can afford being patient.

The Nasdaq advances 1.2% , the S&P 500 rises 0.9% , and the Dow is up 0.8% .

All 11 S&P 500 sectors are squarely in the green, with consumer discretionary ( +1.5% ) and energy ( +1.3% ) exhibiting the most strength.

Among the largest gains, Amazon rises 3.1% after Warren Buffett revealed that his Berkshire Hathaway is investing in the online retailer and cloud services behemoth. EOG Resources +4.1% the day after boosting its dividend on the heels of a Q1 earnings beat and Monster Beverage +9.1% after record Q1 sales.

Among decliners, Cognizant Technology sinks 11.4% and Activision Blizzard falls 2.9% as both issue disappointing guidance. Cigna slides 4.7% .

Crude oil breaks a two-day decline, rising 0.7% to $62.24 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.52%.