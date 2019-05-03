OMV Q1 profits slip

OMV's (OTCPK:OMVJF) Q1 core profit declined 7% to ~€2B due to production disruptions in Libya

Consolidated sales increased by 9% to €5.4B, primarily due to higher realized oil and gas prices.

Clean current cost of supplies earnings before interest and tax, came in at €759M, lower than expected

OMV’s upstream oil production slipped in the first quarter as it was hit by disruptions at Libya’s Sharara field, which resumed output in early-March.

For 2019, expects upstream production to be ~500 kboe/d; Libya is expected to produce above 35 kboe/d.

Refining indicator margin is expected to be below $5/bbl for 2019 and natural gas sales volumes are projected to be above 2018 levels with sales margins forecasted to be lower than 2018

