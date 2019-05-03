New 'Avengers' hits No. 5 in all-time grosses

With a chance at a huge follow-up weekend, the countdown is on for Avengers: Endgame (DIS +0.2% ), which used Thursday night's receipts to become the No. 5 grossing film of all time.

The super-superhero movie reached $1.785B in global grosses, passing Jurassic World's $1.672B.

What's ahead on the list? Now, mostly Disney's own pictures: No. 4 is Avengers: Infinity War, with a not-shabby $2.048B; No. 3 is Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with $2.068B; No. 2 is Paramount's Titanic, with $2.188B.

And the all-time leader by far is Avatar, with a worldwide total of $2.788B.

The biggest second weekend of all time (domestic) was The Force Awakens, which drew $149.2M in its follow-up, Box Office Mojo notes. It's an open question whether Avengers: Endgame can threaten that total, though there should be a better idea of projections coming later today.