BASF still sees some profit growth in 2019 after middling Q1

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +1.8% ) expects the second half of the year will come in stronger than the first, after reporting a 24% Y/Y drop in Q1 earnings to €1.7B.

After weakness in BASF's basic chemicals business and a slump in prices for materials used in polyurethane foams weighed on Q1, the company says it still expects full-year operating profit to increase at the lower end of a 1%-10% range from €6.35B last year, despite analyst predictions of a decline in full-year earnings.

"Automotive saw a very weak start to the year. But there are still forecasts for a very slight growth rate over the full year," CEO Martin Brudermueller said, which "has to mean more cars will be manufactured in the second half and that means more business for BASF."

Earnings at BASF’s agricultural chemicals and seeds unit were helped by assets acquired from Bayer as well as by higher prices.