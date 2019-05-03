Drilling rig count drops 1 but oil rigs up 2, Baker Hughes says

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. stabilized in the past week, falling by 1 to 990 in the latest survey from Baker Hughes after shedding 31 rigs in the previous two weeks.

The oil rig count added 2 to 807 after plunging by 20 a week ago, while gas rigs fell by 3 to 183.

WTI crude oil +0.6% to $62.20/bbl, bouncing back a bit from yesterday's big loss.

