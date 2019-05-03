American expands at DFW

The 15 new gates being operated by American Airlines (AAL +2.4%) at DFW International Airport mean the airline will be able to fly to 23 new destinations - including Dublin, Munich, Santo Domingo and Monterey, California, according to Dallas Morning News.
American will be able to fly 900 flights a day out of DFW at the peak of the summer travel season, compared to about 800 a year ago.
DFW Airport generates about $1.3B in annual profit for American and is the company's most profitable hub.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox