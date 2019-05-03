Koppers Holdings up 9% post Q1 results; raises FY19 EPS guidance

Koppers Holdings (KOP +9.2% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 7.1% Y/Y to $424.9M, driven by the company's wood-preservation businesses.

Railroad and Utility Products and Services sales of $166.1M (+53.2% Y/Y); and operating margin 5.2% up by 420 bps .

Performance Chemicals sales $99M (+1.6% Y/Y); and operating margin 12.9% up by 720 bps .

Carbon Materials and Chemicals $169.8M (-15.2% Y/Y); and operating margin 4.4% down by 1,420 bps .

Q1 Operating margin declined by 420 bps to 6.5%; and Adj. EBITDA decreased by 30.5% Y/Y to $46M, and margin declined by 572 bps to 10.6%.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $14.4M, compared to $29M a year ago.

The pro-forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is projected to be in the range of 3.8x to 4.1x at December 31, 2019. Company continues to focus on debt repayment and plans to reduce debt by a minimum of $80M in 2019.

FY19 Guidance: Sales $1.8B to $1.9B; Adj. EBITDA $212M-$225M; and Adj. EPS $3.16 to $3.61 (prior $2.87 to $3.32).

