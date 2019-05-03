Warren Buffett will have plenty to talk about at annual gathering

Warren Buffett's pledge to provide Occidental Petroleum $10B to fund its bid for Anadarko and his new position in Amazon are sure to be topics of discussion at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +1.4% ) (BRK.A +1.3% ) annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, NE, on Saturday. Here are other topics likely to come up:

Use of cash: Even with the Oxy deal (if it goes through) and new stake in Amazon, Berkshire still has a pile of cash, so investors will be looking for any clues for new investment opportunities. Its stash of cash and U.S. Treasury Bills stood at $112B at the end of 2018.

Stock buybacks: Quarterly earnings, to be released before the meeting, will disclose how much of Berkshire's stock Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger saw fit to repurchase in Q1. Buffet has hinted that there may be a time when Berkshire buys back as much as $100B of its shares.

Kraft Heinz: In February, Berkshire's investment in the food manufacturer sank after KHC took $15.4B in writedowns and disclosed an SEC probe. Buffett, who admits he overpaid for the stake, may face tough questions if he continues to back the company if there are no clear signs of a turnaround.

Succession: Buffett is 88 years old and Munger is 95. The most obvious successors are Ajit Jain, head of Berkshire's insurance operations, and Greg Abel, who heads its energy arm. Both were promoted to vice chairmen in January.

Previously: Berkshire takes stake in Amazon (May 2)