Texas Senate set to vote on hemp bill

On Monday, May 6, the Texas State Senate is scheduled to vote on a hemp bill that, if passed, will provide a regulatory and licensing framework for the cultivation and processing of hemp in the state [including products made from hemp like cannabidiol (CBD)]. The initiative, passed by the State House last week, will be formerly called the Texas Hemp Program.

Village Farms (VFF +0.7% ) is bullish on the prospects for passage, saying it will be a great opportunity to leverage its large-scale greenhouse operations and 30 years of know-how as a vertically integrated grower, adding that it is the only publicly traded greenhouse produce company in Canada.