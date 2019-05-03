Soft outlook stings Floor & Decor

The company last night topped estimates, but comp sales growth of 3.1% was a couple of ticks below estimates.

The Q2 outlook for adjusted EPS of $0.29-$0.31 vs. Street of $0.32; revenue of $505M-$515M vs. Street $525M; comp sales growth of 1%-3% vs. Street 6.1%.

Full-year adjusted EPS of $1.07-$1.12 vs. Street of $1.11; comp sales growth of 3%-5% is trimmed from previous of 6%-8%, and Street 6.6%.

FND -9.5%

Previously: Floor & Decor Holdings beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 2)