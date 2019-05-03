Dominion sees Atlantic Coast pipeline work resuming in Q3

Dominion Energy (D -0.2% ) says it expects to resume construction of the $7B-plus Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline during Q3 and complete it by early 2021, despite legal and regulatory challenges.

"It's been a very frustrating process, but we are winding our way through it... and we're making progress," CEO Thomas Farrell said during today's earnings conference call.

Atlantic Coast is designed to carry 1.5B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to the southeastern U.S.

Dominion suspended construction in early December after a U.S. Court of Appeals stayed a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that authorized building the pipe in areas inhabited by threatened or endangered species.

The company also is seeking an order from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning an Appeals Court decision that invalidated the U.S. Forest Service's authorization to build the pipe across the Appalachian Trail.

Dominion says oral arguments in the first case will be presented on May 9, with a decision expected ~90 days later, and the second case - if the Supreme Court takes it up - would be heard in 2020, the company says so full construction would resume after that decision.