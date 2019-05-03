Exxon to move ahead with Liza Phase 2 offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1% ) says it has funded the Liza Phase 2 development offshore Guyana after it received government and regulatory approvals.

Liza Phase 2 will produce up to 220K bbl/day of oil and further capitalize on the development potential of the Stabroek Block, where XOM estimates it could produce more than 750K bbl/day of oil by 2025.

Phase 2 is expected to cost $6B, including a $1.6B lease capitalization cost, for the Liza Unity FPSO vessel.

XOM says it expects final investment decision later this year for a third phase of development, which is expected to produce 180K-220K bbl/day with startup as early as 2023.