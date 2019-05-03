Trump administration rejects Kinder Morgan steel tariff waiver

Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.4% ) request to waive tariffs on steel it imported to build its $1.75B Gulf Coast Express natural gas pipeline has been denied by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The decision means tariffs will be imposed on roughly half the steel for the 514-mile pipeline being built to move 2B cf/day of gas from the Permian Basin.

KMI bought the pipe before Trump announced the tariffs in March 2018 and requested the exemption in part because it said U.S. mills could not hit the tight deadlines for the project.

Steel tariff expenses, while significant, generally remain a fraction of the costs of building major oil and gas pipelines.