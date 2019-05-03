Kirby adds to earnings-fueled gain as BAML upgrades to Buy

Kirby (KEX +3.8% ) caps a two-day 9% advance as BofA Merrill Lynch double upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $95 price target, saying the stock is positioned for a reobund after being weighed by pressure due to overcapacity in the barging market.

BAML analyst Ken Hoexter says KEX has been expanding services in its distribution and services segment and scaling oilfield services, and he now expects the core barging business to inflect.

Before Thursday's open, KEX reported Q1 earnings and revenues that topped analyst consensus estimates.