CohBar up 27% on resumption of clinical trial for lead candidate

Thinly traded micro cap CohBar (CWBR +27.1% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 268K shares, in reaction to the resumption of a Phase 1a/1b study evaluating lead drug CB4211, in development for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.

The study was temporarily suspended in November 2018 in order to investigate persistent injection site reactions. The company submitted data and documents to the FDA, including an expert opinion that the issue was not a serious safety concern, and an amended clinical plan aimed at addressing the reactions.

The company says CB4211 is an analog is a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide called MOTS-c that plays a key role in regulating metabolism.