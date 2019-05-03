GE to build 500 MW coal power plant in Kosovo

A General Electric-led (GE +2.1% ) consortium is selected to build and equip a new 500 MW coal-fired power plant in Kosovo.

The new plant, designed to meet nearly half of the country’s power demand, is valued at $1.3B, with financing expected to come from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and export credit agencies.

Environmentalists have complained the new plant could lock Kosovo into a future powered by lignite - the dirtiest form of coal - but the government says the new plant would burn 40% less coal and release 20x fewer emissions than the two ailing coal-fired plants that currently produce 90% of the country's electricity.