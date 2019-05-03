Facebook names new execs for Instagram - Cheddar

Facebook (FB +1.4% ) has moved three veteran executives into leadership at Instagram, filling voids left in the wake of the exit of the app's co-founders and an ensuing internal shuffle.

The company named Nam Nguyen head of engineering at Instagram; Nguyen most recently led Facebook's core engineering group, and he takes over for James Everingham, who transferred to blockchain work a year ago.

Luke Woods will lead design for Instagram; he previously was in charge of design for the Facebook app.

And Elisabeth Diana will be head of communications. Like Nguyen and Woods, she's been with Facebook since 2011; she too had previously focused on her role at Facebook corporate communications.

There's been heavy turnover at Instagram this year after last September's sudden departures of co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.