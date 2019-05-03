Vistra Energy sees less than 50% chance for Illinois bill shifting coal to solar

Vistra Energy (VST -2.1% ) drifts lower despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings of $0.44/share, swinging from a year-ago $0.71/share loss, as revenues near quadruple from a year ago to $2.92B.

VST affirms previous full-year guidance for $3.22B-$3.42B in ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and operations adjusted free cash flow before growth of $2.1B-$2.3B.

In today's earnings conference call, President and CEO Curt Morgan said VST would benefit if Illinois enacts the Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Act in this legislative session but gave it a "less than 50%" chance of passage before a separate veto session in November.

VST has nearly 5.5 GW of generation capacity in Illinois, of which all except 226 MW is coal-fired.