Good news/bad news: Strength dominates a jam-packed week

A vigorous jobs report capped a week with plenty of economic data that indicates the U.S. economy continues to roll along, with perhaps the most-watched indicator being the Fed and how its policy-makers view the economy.
Most data that came in exceeded consensus estimates.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the economy strengthened more thanthe FOMC committee had expected it would since the March meeting. Stubbornly low inflation remains a worry, but not enough of one to change rates over, yet. So here's the wrap-up of what happened:
Stronger-than-expected: The biggie here is April nonfarm payrolls adding 263K jobs compared with 189K in March, and surpassing the +180K expected.
April U.S. PMI services index came a tick in higher than consensus at 53.0.
April U.S. PMI manufacturing index, at 51.6 also came in slightly better than the consensus, 52.4.
ADP saw 275K jobs added in April, convincingly stronger than the 180K estimate.
Consumer confidence moved ahead nicely in April at 129.2 vs. 127.1 consensus, up from 124.2 in March.
March international trade in goods deficit at $71.4B came in a little narrower than the $75.9B deficit expected, and increased slightly from $70.9B in February.
Factory orders in March rebounded slightly more than expected, increasing 1.9% vs. the 1.5% estimate.
March pending home sales came in strong, up 3.8% vs. +0.7% expected and -1.0% in February.
Q1 productivity and costs, up 3.6% outshone the +1.9% estimate and accelerated from the 1.3% increase in the prior quarter; unit labor costs unexpectedly fell by 0.9% vs. the 1.8% increase expected.
In-line: March PCE price index, up 0.2% M/M matched the consensus, and increased from +0% in February.
Depends: Wholesale inventories (advance) were flat at $668.2B compared with the expectation for a 0.3% increase.
Weaker-than-expected: Initial jobless claims at 230K came in higher than the 215K estimate and was unchanged from the week earlier.
Both ISMs came in weaker than expected for April -- ISM non-manufacturing clocked in at 55.3 vs. 57.3 estimate...
And manufacturing at 52.8 fell short of the 55.0 estimate.
Another manufacturing indicator, Chicago PMI, was 52.6 in April vs. the estimate of 59.0 and down from 58.7 in March.
The Dallas Fed manufacturing survey came in lower than expected +2 in April vs. the +10 consensus.
March construction spending unexpectedly weakened, falling 0.9% against the expectation for a +0.3% increase.
The March personal income and outlays report also came in lower than estimates, with income up 0.2% M/M vs. the 0.3% consensus, consumer spending up only 0.1% M/M vs. +0.3% estimate, and core PCE price index unchanged M/M vs. +0.1% expectation.
