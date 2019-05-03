Good news/bad news: Strength dominates a jam-packed week

A vigorous jobs report capped a week with plenty of economic data that indicates the U.S. economy continues to roll along, with perhaps the most-watched indicator being the Fed and how its policy-makers view the economy.

Most data that came in exceeded consensus estimates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the economy strengthened more thanthe FOMC committee had expected it would since the March meeting. Stubbornly low inflation remains a worry, but not enough of one to change rates over, yet. So here's the wrap-up of what happened:

Stronger-than-expected: The biggie here is April nonfarm payrolls adding 263K jobs compared with 189K in March, and surpassing the +180K expected.