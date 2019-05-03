Sinclair confirms deal valuing most Fox RSNs at $10.6B

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has confirmed a deal to acquire 21 of the former Fox regional sports networks from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), for $10.6B valuation.

That reflects a purchase price of $9.6B after adjusting for minority equity interests.

The deal excludes the YES Network, the most valuable by far of the networks, which is headed for a separate deal involving the New York Yankees.

The transaction involves a newly formed indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair -- Diamond Sports Group -- and entertainer/entrepreneur Byron Allen has agreed to become a related partner.

The transaction has gotten unanimous approval from the boards at Sinclair and Disney.

It's expected to be highly accretive to free cash flow, and brings consolidated net leverage to 4.7x and 5.1x through the preferred financing, Sinclair says.

Sinclair will hold a call to discuss the transaction on Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

After hours: SBGI -1.1% ; DIS +0.1% . SBGI is halted and will resume trading at 4:35 p.m.

