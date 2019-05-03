Strong jobs report lifts stocks to roughly even for the week

Stocks rebounded from two days of losses after the latest payrolls data showed stronger than expected U.S. job creation.

"The jobs report was mostly strong across the board and reinforces the idea that we’re in the midst of a 'Goldilocks' economy where inflation isn’t running too hot or too cold," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors ended higher, led by gains in consumer discretionary (+1.2%), industrial (+1.2%) and energy (+0.9%) stocks.

For the week, the S&P 500 ended +0.2%, the Dow fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite closed +0.2% at an all-time high.

U.S. Treasury prices ended the week on a higher note, pushing the two-year and 10-yr yields each 2 bps lower to 2.32% and 2.53%, respectively.

WTI crude oil futures settled 0.2% higher at $61.94/bbl but fell 2.1% for the week.