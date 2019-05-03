Anworth Mortgage +3.4% after posting 3.8% Q1 BV return

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) climbs 3.4% in after-hours trading after reporting a return on book value per share of 3.8% for Q1.

Book value at March 31, 2019 was $4.76 per share, up from $4.71 in the prior quarter; the book value increase plus the 13-cent quarterly dividend resulted in the 3.8% return.

Q1 comprehensive income of $20.5M swung from a loss of $24.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $8.53M fell from $14.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 effective net interest rate spread of 1.14% compared with 1.04% in the previous quarter.

Q1 core earnings were $11.8M, or 12 cents per share, while GAAP net loss to common shareholders was $22.3M, or 23 cents per share.

Conference call on May 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Anworth Mortgage Asset reports Q1 results (May 3)