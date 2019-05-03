Rio Tinto to retire Utah coal power plant in move to renewables

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will shut down its coal-fired power plant in Utah and switch to renewable energy to reduce the annual carbon footprint of its Kennecott Utah Copper facility.

Rio says the copper plant's energy needs will come from 1.5M MW hours of renewable energy certificates purchased from Rocky Mountain Power, which will be primarily sourced from its Utah-allocated portfolio, including wind power generated in Wyoming.

Kennecott’s 75 MW Unit 4, added in 1960 and idled for the past two years, is the last coal-fired power plant on Utah's Wasatch Front and perhaps the oldest in the state.