Wells Fargo expects to refund some fees to debit card holders

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it's likely to refund certain monthly fees to some debit card holders because it didn't communicate clearly about what kinds of debit card transactions qualified to avoid monthly service fees on some consumer deposit accounts.

"Based on the possibility of confusion by some customers regarding the types of transactions that counted toward the waiver [of monthly service fees], we expect to refund certain monthly service and related fees to affected customers," the bank disclosed in its 10-Q filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

This comes after a raft of other investigations and scandals that started in 2016 when it was discovered that Wells Fargo employees opened millions of bogus accounts to reach their sales targets.