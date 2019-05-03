PG&E unable to reach deal over power contracts worth billions of dollars

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was unable to strike a deal with NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and other companies with which it has power contracts in a dispute over the bankrupt utility's ability to walk away from or amend those agreements, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The matter will now be decided by the judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy "in the coming weeks," court documents say.

At issue is whether the bankruptcy court or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the power purchase contracts, which are worth as much as $42B.

Most of the power contracts in question are for solar or wind resources to fulfill California's mandate to source 60% of its power from renewable energy source by 2030.

PG&E wants the matter resolved in bankruptcy court, while NEE and others want FERC involved.