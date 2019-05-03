FERC approves Williams' Transco expansion project to New York markets

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the Northeast Supply Enhancement project, an expansion of its existing Transco natural gas pipeline designed to serve New York markets in time for the 2020-21 winter heating season.

The favorable FERC vote comes after WMB provided additional information about the end use of the gas that allowed for more analysis of downstream greenhouse gas emissions.

Transco estimates the project would displace 900K bbl/year of oil and that the shipper, National Grid (NYSE:NGG), plans to convert 8K customers per year from No. 2 fuel oil to natural gas as well as provide natural gas service to new development.

New York state, where Gov. Cuomo faces pressure from environmentalists and the New York City Council to reject the project, still must approve or deny a water quality certification.