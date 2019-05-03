Durect soars as it plans to present trial data

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 6.3% after hours, following up on an afternoon jump that hit 49% amid an update on an alcoholic hepatitis trial.

The company today said it would present preliminary data from its DUR-928 trial alongside its financial results for the quarter after the close on Tuesday, May 7.

That will be followed by a Key Opinion Leader and earnings call on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The KOL portion of the call will include Drs. Steven Flamm, Tarek Hassanein, and Paul Kwo.

Along with financials, the preliminary data will cover the open label, dose escalation, multi-center U.S. clinical trial investigating intravenous administration of DUR-928 in patients with moderate and severe AH.