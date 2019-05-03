Icahn building position in Occidental Petroleum - Bloomberg

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +2% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that Carl Icahn has built a small position in the company, apparently the latest twist in OXY's $37B takeover bid for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) that now includes a pricey financing deal with Warren Buffett.

Icahn has not yet decided whether to push for any changes at the company, but he would like to see OXY's offer for Anadarko go to a shareholder vote if it is accepted, according to the report.

Separately, Piper Jaffray analyst Blake Fernandez thinks Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in an "enviable position" as it relates to a potential deal for APC.

If the APC board takes the OXY bid and CVX, it demonstrates discipline and the company exits with a $1B breakup fee; on the other hand, most shareholders feel the APC portfolio fits nicely with CVX, and the accretion math still works if the cash component of the company's bid is increased, Fernandez believes.