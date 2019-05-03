Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG nat gas project gets FERC boost

Venture Global's planned $8.5B Plaquemines LNG export project in Louisiana received a boost today as Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff issued a key environmental study needed to secure permitting for the project.

In its environmental impact statement, FERC staff concluded that construction and operation of the project would trigger some adverse environmental impacts that would be reduced to less-than-significant levels with mitigation.

Plaquemines would be designed to produce 20M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, equal to ~2.7B cf/day.

Venture Global has two other LNG export projects in Louisiana: It has made a final investment decision to build its 10M mt/year Calcasieu Pass facility, which it expects will enter service in 2022, and is developing the 24M mt/year Delta project, planned to start up in 2023.

Venture Global says companies looking to buy gas from its facilities include Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BP, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF), Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) and Poland's PGNiG.