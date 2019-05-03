Boeing test pilots lacked key details of 737 MAX flight control system - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) limited the role of its own test pilots in the final stages of developing the flight control system for its now-grounded 737 MAX jet, departing from the company's established practice of seeking detailed input, WSJ reported earlier today.

Boeing test pilots and senior pilots involved in the MAX's development did not receive detailed briefings about how fast or steeply the automated MCAS system could push down a plane's nose, and were not informed that MCAS relied on a single sensor - rather than two - to verify accuracy of data about the angle of a plane's nose, according to the report.

The extent of pilots' lack of involvement could add to scrutiny from investigators and regulators already looking into Boeing's design and engineering practices.