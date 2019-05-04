2019 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting updates

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is holding its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha today.

Later this morning, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger will take questions from shareholders. Watch the live stream starting at 9:45 AM ET.

Before the Q&A session begins, Buffett announces that he's signed a 20-year lease for the company's headquarters space in Omaha and the lease expands to two floors from one.

On competition from online furniture retailers: "The jury is still out on operations that grow rapidly in size but are still incurring losses" and how long investors will be patient with that. He also adds that a "significant percentage" of Berkshire's Nebraska Furniture Mart sales are from online.

Munger's two cents: "I think we'll do better than most furniture retailers."

On Kraft Heinz: Berkshire paid too much for Kraft and an appropriate amount for Heinz, Buffett clarified; "It's still doing very well operationally, but we paid too much" for the Kraft part, he said.

"It's not a tragedy that out of two transactions, one worked wonderfully and the other didn't work so well," Munger said.

On socialism: First, Buffett makes clear that when he talks politics, it's not on behalf of Berkshire. "I'm a card-carrying capitalist. I wouldn't be sitting here [if it wasn't for] the market system and the rule of law....But capitalism does involve regulation and taking care of people left" in an economy that's prosperous.

Munger says "I think we're all in favor of some kind of government social safety in a country as prosperous as ours."

On Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): "It looks to me like Wells made a big mistake and incentivized wrong behavior," Buffett said. "When you find something is leading to bad behavior, and you're the leader, you have to take action fast."

"If you do dumb things, I wish CEOs wouldn't go away so rich," he added.

Munger says he doesn't think anyone at Wells was being "malevolent" and it didn't warrant jail sentences.

On stock buybacks: Buffett gives no timeframe over how long it will take to buy back as much as $100B of Berkshire stock -- the number he gave in a Financial Times interview. He says it's unlikely to take place over a "very short time." Munger adds, "I think when it gets very obvious, we'll be very good at it."

"We're okay" with repurchasing shares, but "not salivating" over it, Buffett responds to a question on why the company hasn't bought back more shares.

The main criteria for buying back shares is to make sure that the remaining shareholders are better off after the repurchase than if Berkshire hadn't repurchased them, Buffett said.

Charlie Munger simply states: "I predict we'll get a little more liberal in repurchasing shares."

Watch for updates here.